Azerbaijan, Japan may launch direct flights, increase investments

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Japan may launch direct flights, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Sept. 5 in Baku at the joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

Mammadyarov said bilateral cooperation was discussed at the meeting Sept. 5.

“Relations between the two countries are at a high level,” he noted. “Thirty Japanese companies operate in Azerbaijan and so far Japan has invested about $7 billion in Azerbaijan, mainly in the oil sector. During the meeting, investments in various sectors of economy were discussed. The number of tourists arriving from Japan to Azerbaijan is also growing. We have also discussed launching direct flights between Japan and Azerbaijan in order to develop mutual tourist flow.”

Mammadyarov added that Japanese companies are interested in participating in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, noting that Japan is showing great interest in the development of the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was one of the issues discussed at the meeting, he said.

“Japan’s position on this issue is clear,” Mammadyarov noted. “The Japanese side believes that this conflict should find its solution in the near future.”

