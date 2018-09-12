Trade facilitation center to open on Azerbaijan-Georgia border in autumn (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Trade Facilitation Center at the Sinig Korpu customs checkpoint on Azerbaijan’s border with Georgia will be commissioned at the end of September, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference Sept. 12.

He said that the opening of the center will make it possible to significantly reduce the congestion of people that arises when crossing the border, and facilitate the passage of goods and cars through the customs checkpoint.

Trade Facilitation Center is being built as part of the customs checkpoint’s improvement project with the support of the EU.

In Georgia, in turn, with the support of the EU, a necessary laboratory will be created for the implementation of phytosanitary, veterinary and other types of control.

The total length of the Georgia-Azerbaijan border is 480 kilometers. In addition to Sinig Korpu customs checkpoint, Georgia and Azerbaijan are connected by Gardabani, Mtkvari, Lagodekhi and Samtatskaro customs checkpoints.

