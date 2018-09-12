Trade facilitation center to open on Azerbaijan-Georgia border in autumn (PHOTO)

12 September 2018 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Trade Facilitation Center at the Sinig Korpu customs checkpoint on Azerbaijan’s border with Georgia will be commissioned at the end of September, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference Sept. 12.

He said that the opening of the center will make it possible to significantly reduce the congestion of people that arises when crossing the border, and facilitate the passage of goods and cars through the customs checkpoint.

Trade Facilitation Center is being built as part of the customs checkpoint’s improvement project with the support of the EU.

In Georgia, in turn, with the support of the EU, a necessary laboratory will be created for the implementation of phytosanitary, veterinary and other types of control.

The total length of the Georgia-Azerbaijan border is 480 kilometers. In addition to Sinig Korpu customs checkpoint, Georgia and Azerbaijan are connected by Gardabani, Mtkvari, Lagodekhi and Samtatskaro customs checkpoints.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Georgian PM leaves for US
Georgia 15:03
Rosgeo JSC, SOCAR in talks over carrying out seismic survey
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijan main trade partner of Czech Republic in S.Caucasus - minister
Economy news 14:54
Czech Republic interested in expanding bilateral ties with Azerbaijan
Business 14:43
Potato production in Azerbaijan exceeds country's needs twice - minister
Economy news 14:12
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22