WB presents recommendations for Azerbaijan’s agriculture development

The World Bank (WB) proposes five solutions for the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, Sandra Broka, WB senior agriculture economist, said in Baku at the presentation on the topic “Risk Assessment in Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Sector”.

The solutions offered by the WB are application of the agriculture technologies suitable for local risk management strategies and climate, facilitating the entry of small farms to the market, diversification of export markets (main export markets are Russia and other CIS countries), increasing food security and enhancing awareness in this area, she said.

Risks in the agriculture sector are different from risks in other sectors of the economy, she noted. Lack of risk management in this area can lead to serious problems, such as major financial losses, she added.

She also identified the main reasons for low productivity in Azerbaijan.

They include limited access to innovative technologies and financial sources, insufficient education in this area and lack of timely and necessary consultations, she said.

She noted that 20 tons of tomatoes are grown per hectare in Azerbaijan, while in Turkey this figure reaches 60 tons. In addition, 7 tons of apple are grown in Azerbaijan per hectare, she said, adding that this figure is 15 tons in Turkey and over 20 tons in Poland.

Usually, risks in the agriculture sector occur according to a shock-recovery-shock formula, and this remains the main problem for the development of this sector in many countries, Broka noted.

