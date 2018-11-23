WB ready to help Azerbaijan reform labor market (Exclusive)

23 November 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Green energy in Azerbaijan may get new push with WB's help (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:27
New online radio platform to be launched in Azerbaijan
ICT 15:05
Council of Europe: Azerbaijan made progress in countering human trafficking
Politics 15:04
WB points to priority areas for lending in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:37
Azerbaijan carrying out reforms in tourism education (Exclusive)
Tourism 14:31
Zenith Energy expects A-100 workover rig to start operations in Azerbaijan soon
Oil&Gas 14:19
Latest
Analysts reveal forecasts for oil prices on November 23
Finance 15:37
O’zto’qimachiliksanoat holds seminar on cotton-textile production modernization
Economy news 15:34
Africa missing out on boom in Chinese tourism
Other News 15:34
Azercell's awareness-raising activities continue in Baku & regions
Society 15:33
Inspiring waterfront resort Portonovi opening in 2019 (PHOTO)
Tourism 15:33
We’ve been targeted by hackers too, claims China
China 15:29
Green energy in Azerbaijan may get new push with WB's help (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:27
Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2018 conference - important step in strengthening trade ties
Turkmenistan 15:27
Diplomat: Russia answers all US questions on compliance with INF Treaty
Russia 15:25