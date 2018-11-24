Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)

24 November 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani confectionery company Can-Pa intends to establish export of products to Russia, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates in 2019, marketing director of the company, Gunay Khalafzade, told Trend.

According to her, Can-Pa currently does not have any supplies abroad, but the company actively participates in exhibitions to promote its products and sign export contracts.

Khalafzade reminded that the Can-Pa products, Turkish delight, marmalade, dragees, and other locally made sweets are currently presented at the UZPRODEXPO food exhibition, being held in Tashkent.

"Uzbekistan is a close country for us, so we want to establish exports in that direction. We contacted the organizers of UZPRODEXPO and opened our stand at the exhibition, which will be active from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23," the company representative said.

She underlined that the company plans to significantly increase local production in 2019 in order to enter the markets of Russia and the UAE as well.

"On Feb. 5-9, 2018, our company, with the support of AzPromo, took part in the ProdExpo exhibition in Moscow. We plan to take part in the 24th Gulfood exhibition in Dubai on Feb. 17-21, 2019," Khalafzade said.

According to her, the company has already received a certificate for exports to Uzbekistan, and is currently negotiating with the Azerbaijani company Grante in Moscow on arranging export supplies.

International exhibitions, UZAGROEXPO – 2018 Agriculture and UZPRODEXPO – 2018 Food Industry, started in Tashkent on Nov. 21. The organizers earlier told Trend that Azerbaijan is represented at UZPRODEXPO with the products of the confectionery company Can-Pa.

Can-Pa LLC has been operating since March 18, 2003. The confectionery company is engaged in both production activities and retail. Can-Pa is a distributor of Turkish companies Elit, Taha, Ece, Ekmekçioğlu Hicret, etc.

In January-September 2018, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $30.73 million, of which $7.08 million accounted for exports from Azerbaijan and $23.65 million for imports from Uzbekistan.

---

