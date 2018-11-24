Iran takes step to connect its neighboring countries to Persian Gulf

Tehran, Iran, Nov.24

Trend:

There are a series of separated lines in Iran's rail network which together will complete the North-South corridor, Head of Iran's Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht said on the sidelines of event dedicated to the trial run of the Qazvin-Rasht railway.

Qazvin-Rasht Rail Project is one of such lines, which can complete the linking between the north and the south, he said.

"Via this way, the countries north of Iran can reach the Persian Gulf waters. This project is a part of the great railway project of Qazvin to Astara," said Nobakht.

The Rasht-Astara-Qazvin railway project envisages the construction on the territory of Iran of a new railway line connecting Azerbaijan’s Astara to the Iranian cities of Astara, Rasht and Qazvin.

The Rasht-Astara railroad project is jointly carried out by Iran and Azerbaijan, each providing $500 million of the required funding.

To complete the railway links of the transportation corridor, Iran had earlier agreed to construct inland railroad segments in northern parts of the country in order to extend its railways to the border area with the neighboring Azerbaijan through the two Astara cities on both sides.

The initial plan included the Qazvin-Rasht and Rasht-Astara railroad segments.

The main goal of strategic cooperation between the railways of Iran and Azerbaijan is activating the International North-South Transportation Corridor which will eventually link Russia and Azerbaijan to High-Seas through the Islamic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news