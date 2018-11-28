Five metro stations to be built in Istanbul in 2019 - ministry

28 November 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
20 PKK terrorists detained in Istanbul
Turkey 27 November 11:57
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul, Bursa
Turkey 27 November 09:57
4 dead as chopper falls on residential area in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkey 26 November 12:51
Turkish company eyes joint projects in Azerbaijani construction market (Exclusive)
Business 24 November 11:21
Fire breaks out in Istanbul mall
Turkey 16 November 17:39
Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to discuss topical international issues in Istanbul
Turkey 14 November 14:52
Latest
Uzbekistan's Kokand Mechanical Plant to hold SPO
Economic News 12:11
Turkmenistan conducts environmental monitoring of artificial island in Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 12:09
Fall in oil prices: good or bad for global economy?
Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan preparing tender on gas chemical complex construction
Tenders 11:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:51
UK government, Bank of England to spell out no-deal Brexit risks for economy
Europe 11:42
Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters
Georgia 11:38
SOCAR Fugro seeking partners for new oil&gas projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:37
Mexico to bestow top honor on Trump son-in-law, sparking Twitter outcry
Other News 11:37