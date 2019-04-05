Azerbaijan to re-enter top 10 reformer countries in Doing Business rating

5 April 2019 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

In 2019, just like last year, Azerbaijan will enter the top ten reformer countries in the Doing Business rating, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said.

He was speaking April 5 at the presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business, Trend reports.

Gasimli noted that the presentation of the platform will allow switching to a new level of cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He said that the transition to digital management is expedient from the point of view of attracting additional dividends to the public and private sectors.

“In parallel, this saves time in the process of studying and analyzing the capabilities of the private sector,” he added. “Thus, we will be able to pay even more attention to important issues in business and management. At the same time, we intend to use the experience of international structures in building a dialogue platform between public and private business. At the same time, adopting the experience of international organizations has a positive effect on the implementation of institutional reforms in the business sphere as well.”

He noted that it became possible to raise the dialogue between the public and private sectors to the highest level, and this fully corresponds to the goals and objectives set.

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business is underway in Baku.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials are taking part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants are discussing economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

