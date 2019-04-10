Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to be able to export goods without coming to customs bodies (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

A meeting with entrepreneurs using the Green Corridor gating system was held in the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Trend reports referring to the committee on April 10.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform the foreign trade participants who constantly use the Green Corridor gating system, which has been used upon the president’s decree since February 1, 2019.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the delivery of imported goods directly to their warehouses and in case of export, they can send goods directly to the checkpoint, without coming to the customs office.

During the meeting, it was stressed that over 500 requests were obtained up till now to receive the right to use the "green corridor" and positive responses were given to more than 280 of those requests.

The round-the-clock support group consisting of specialists has been created in the State Customs Committee. This group promptly eliminates difficulties that may arise during the export-import operations and representatives of business structures can contact the customs bodies at any time regarding the corresponding issues.

The presentation dedicated to the direct delivery of goods to the warehouses of foreign trade participants, who have the right of permanent use of the Green Corridor gating system was held during the event.

The participants exchanged views. The proposals were heard and questions were voiced.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Major General of the Customs Service Ismayil Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Major General of the Customs Service Javad Gasimov, heads of the Main Directorate, heads of the corresponding structures, entrepreneurs attended the event.

