Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to resume charter flights this summer

27 May 2019 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Fakhri Vakilov –Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will resume charter flights on the route Tashkent-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul), Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Inspiro Travel (Kyrgyzstan) and Asia Lux Travel, together with Uzbekistan Airways, intend to resume charter flights on the Tashkent-Tamchy route (Issyk-Kul) for the summer tourist season 2019, from June 27 to September 6.

Flights on the route Tashkent-Tamchy-Tashkent will be operated once a week on Thursdays.

In 2018, 3,295,804 people arrived to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. In turn, Uzbekistan was visited by 3,206,830 Kyrgyzstani people.

---

