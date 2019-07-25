Old planes may be scrapped in closed Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Old planes may be scrapped in the closed Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

“Owning companies are informed that if their planes aren’t removed from the airport territory within 30 days, they will be scrapped,” the report said.

Currently, there are 17 planes in the airport.

On April 6 this year, Istanbul Ataturk Airport closed for international and domestic flights.

