Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider possibility of partnership in Europe-China transportation chain (Exclusive)

6 November 2019 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider possibility of partnership in Europe-China transportation chain, Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications told Trend.

"An important moment in the Lithuanian-Azerbaijani cooperation is the accession of Azerbaijan to the international combined train project, the Viking Train, which links the network of sea container lines of the Baltic and the Black seas, Mediterranean and Caspian seas. Moreover, Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider the possibility of the partnership in the Europe-China cargo transportation chain through the Eurasian transport multimodal corridor of TRACECA (the Dostyk-Aktau-Baku (Alyat) port-Georgian ports, further on by sea to the ports of Turkey or Ukraine, or via land through Georgia and Turkey) in the direction of the Republic of Lithuania by the Viking Train, and then through Klaipeda Port to the Western and Northern Europe," said the ministry.

Lithuanian ministry said the two countries confirmed their desire to expand cooperation in the field of road transport and cargo transportation and to conclude the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on Cooperation in the Field of International Transportation of Passengers and Cargoes by Road.

"Furthermore, Lithuania is ready to continue the process of coordinating the draft Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on maritime transport," said the ministry.

