Iran to hold presentation of new UAV

27 November 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran will hold a presentation of a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) via the Vertical Launching System next week, Commander of the Navy of the Iranian Army, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

Khanzadi made the remark in Iran at the press-conference on the occasion of the Navy Day.

“This UAV plays a major role in naval strategy and information collection,” the admiral added.

Khanzadi noted that the unmanned aerial vehicle may automatically rise above the ship and hold raids, adding that UAV operates as an over-the-horizon-radar and transmits data to the ship.

Khanzadi said that the horizontal rocket launchers are being deployed at the military vessels.

"These are medium-range missiles, and they may also hit cruise missiles," the admiral said.

Khanzadi added that besides Damavand warship, these missiles will be also installed on the Dena warship, which is being manufactured in southern Iran.

