Northern Kazakhstan's industry to launch investment projects worth over $600M

23 December 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan, India to take joint action to boost local financial markets
Business 14:31
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR to expand route network in 2020
Transport 12:52
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 12:10
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts for pumps via tender
Tenders 11:19
Kazakhstan's Air Astana group of companies talks 2020 plans
Transport 10:32
Over $60M invested in industrial parks in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 22 December 14:07
Latest
Iranian expert: without FATF, we have no place in global financial system
Finance 14:43
Kazakhstan, India to take joint action to boost local financial markets
Business 14:31
Wheat hoarding in Iran increases, country forced to import more
Business 14:31
Milestones achieved in Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project in 2019
Oil&Gas 14:30
Epsilon welds 124 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 14:13
SOCAR, KazMunayGas mull prospects for co-op
Oil&Gas 14:13
Fitch affirms 3 private banks of Uzbekistan with Stable outlooks
Finance 14:10
Chamber member: Iran cannot use barter system, gold in banking transactions
Business 14:09
ICCIMA: Not approving FATF may result in Russia, China cutting ties with Iran
Business 13:56