List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated

The results of Azerbaijan’s rating indicators have been disclosed in the updated Passport Index, which stipulates an analysis of the visa rules of 200 countries and their ranking by the number of the visa-free countries, Trend reports referring to Henley & Partners company.

In accordance with the rating indicators, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 67 countries without a visa. During the year, Azerbaijan received an opportunity of visa-free travel to Pakistan, Senegal and Serbia.

Japan still ranks first in the index for the third year in a row. Japanese citizens may visit 191 countries without visa (or visa upon arrival), which is by one country more than last year.

Singapore maintained the second place (190 visa-free countries). During the year South Korea decreased by one step and presently, together with Germany, ranks third (189 visa-free countries).

The ranking positions of the US and UK continue to fall. Compared to last year's figures, they moved from the sixth position to the eighth position (184 visa-free countries). Both countries ranked first five years ago.

Finland and Italy shared the fourth place (188 visa-free countries), Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain – the fifth place (187 visa-free countries). The UAE has risen by 47 steps over the past 15 years and ranks 18th (171 visa-free countries), which is the historic success in the index.

