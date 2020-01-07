List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated

7 January 2020 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The results of Azerbaijan’s rating indicators have been disclosed in the updated Passport Index, which stipulates an analysis of the visa rules of 200 countries and their ranking by the number of the visa-free countries, Trend reports referring to Henley & Partners company.

In accordance with the rating indicators, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 67 countries without a visa. During the year, Azerbaijan received an opportunity of visa-free travel to Pakistan, Senegal and Serbia.

Japan still ranks first in the index for the third year in a row. Japanese citizens may visit 191 countries without visa (or visa upon arrival), which is by one country more than last year.

Singapore maintained the second place (190 visa-free countries). During the year South Korea decreased by one step and presently, together with Germany, ranks third (189 visa-free countries).

The ranking positions of the US and UK continue to fall. Compared to last year's figures, they moved from the sixth position to the eighth position (184 visa-free countries). Both countries ranked first five years ago.

Finland and Italy shared the fourth place (188 visa-free countries), Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain – the fifth place (187 visa-free countries). The UAE has risen by 47 steps over the past 15 years and ranks 18th (171 visa-free countries), which is the historic success in the index.

----

Follow the author on Twitter:@IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP holding preparations for for laying pipes across Adriatic Sea
Oil&Gas 19:41
Tea harvest volumes in Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Business 19:23
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia
Politics 19:17
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:16
NDC: Share of exchange transactions in national currency increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:01
557 candidates for early parliamentary election registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:26
Latest
TAP holding preparations for for laying pipes across Adriatic Sea
Oil&Gas 19:41
Tea harvest volumes in Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Business 19:23
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia
Politics 19:17
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:16
Georgia loses positions in Passport Index
Georgia 19:04
Exports of Iran’s Shahrood Cement Company revealed
Business 19:01
NDC: Share of exchange transactions in national currency increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:01
China discloses Turkmen gas import volumes
Oil&Gas 19:00
Transit of goods through Iran’s Lengeh port increases
Business 18:52