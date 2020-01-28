Turkmenistan, US discuss security co-op

28 January 2020 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with a delegation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) was held at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the service.

The CENTCOM program for the exchange of experience in combating various types of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, was discussed at the meeting.

In recent years, the White House has embarked on a rapprochement with Turkmenistan. Political consultations are held on a regular basis.

Cooperation continues in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, the modernization of the technical fleet of civil aviation in Turkmenistan and the import of electric power equipment.

The White House previously expressed its support for regional gas pipeline projects from Turkmenistan, such as TAPI and the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline through Azerbaijan and Turkey to Europe.

The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the US were established on Feb. 19, 1992.

