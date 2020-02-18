Turkmenistan, Russia hold business negotiations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen officials met with the heads of a number of the biggest enterprises and companies of Russia’s St. Petersburg city in the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Trend reports referring to the Union.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation, including the participation of St. Petersburg’s enterprises in joint implementation of big investment projects.

Turkmen entrepreneurs could evaluate the projects which are successfully implemented by St. Petersburg’s companies in the field of road transport construction, festive illumination, construction of cargo, passenger ships and offshore platforms, as well as pharmaceutics and IT industry.

The Russian delegation consisted of the representatives of Vozrozhdenie, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Omega, Geropharm, and Petrosoft companies.

The presentation related to the activity of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, ongoing large-scale projects, including those in the transport and logistics sector, road construction, the fishing industry and the introduction of IT technologies was held at the meeting. At the same time, the export potential of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs was stressed.

The parties confirmed the interest in establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and discussed the possibilities of business partnership.

About 190 companies with Russian capital are operating in Turkmenistan. Russia’s Gazprom renewed the purchases of Turkmen gas this year, after a three-year hiatus. Since 2009, ARETI International Group of Companies (formerly ITERA) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

The priority vectors of cooperation are the fuel and energy sector, shipbuilding, automobile industry, cargo transportation via sea, agriculture, including the supply of food products to the Russian market.