Iran's stock market trade grows

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.22

Trend:

Tehran Stock Exchange index trading on Feb. 5 had more than 4 percent growth and reached more than 445,000 units.

The stock index has increased 18,755 units in the current week, while by Feb. 5 it reached 445,894 units , Trend reports citing IRNA.

Total stock market index in auto, banks, basic metals, chemicals, food items (excluding sugar), insurance, pharmaceutical, mass production, computers, cements, water, power and gas supply had positive growth.

The biggest trade volume was related to banks, credit institutes, chemicals, oil products, basic metal, cements, investment, metal ores, pharmaceutical material, food industry, financial intermediaries, investment funds, housing mass production, insurance.

The banks, credit institutes, auto and auto parts, investments, oil products, basic metal, chemicals, cements, lime, plaster, metal minerals, food industry (excluding sugar), pharmaceutical sector, investment funds, housing mass production, insurance, financial intermediaries, cargo transportation, communication, power, gas, steam and water supply, paper products, non- metallic minerals, steel, technical and engineering products had the biggest value in trading.

During past five days, Tejarat Bank, Mellat Bank, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Saderat Bank, Iran Khodro and SAIPA were among the most viewed at the capital market.