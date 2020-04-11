Exports of products via customs of Iran's West Azerbaijan province announced

Business 11 April 2020 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Exports of products via customs of Iran's West Azerbaijan province announced
Uzbekistan launches its first platform for electronic tenders Business 12:08
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment maintenance services Tenders 12:06
US Ambassador: Georgia impressively copes with coronavirus challenges Georgia 12:01
Azerbaijani expert: Oil market can stabilize only after some restrictions lifted Oil&Gas 11:55
Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance Europe 11:45
Food prices in Uzbekistan going down Finance 11:44
New licenses for setting up industrial, production enterprises issued in Iran's Gilan Province Business 11:44
Azerbaijani mobile operators see revenue growth ICT 11:43
Exports of products via customs of Iran's West Azerbaijan province announced Business 11:16
Turkmenistan to show off its goods for export via digital exhibition Turkmenistan 11:00
Iranian currency rates for April 11 Finance 11:00
Jack Ma, Alibaba ship medical equipment to Kazakhstan to battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support Politics 10:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Coronavirus pandemic requires global response because it is global threat Politics 10:37
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic Politics 10:31
Flour exports to Uzbekistan down due to coronavirus pandemic Business 10:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is ready to cooperate with other international organizations Politics 10:26
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56 Other News 10:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths Other News 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently Politics 10:20
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,133, deaths by 171 Europe 10:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally Politics 10:13
Production of Iran's Sanabad company increases Business 10:10
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 11 Uzbekistan 10:03
Iran's trade with EEU ongoing Business 10:03
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state Politics 09:59
Iranian MP: Iran's blacklisting by the FATF showed certain effect Finance 09:30
Number of coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan rises to 840 Kazakhstan 08:52
COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 500,000: Johns Hopkins University US 08:33
S. Korea reports 30 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,480 Other News 08:01
Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier Other News 07:28
Nearly 1,800 coronavirus confirmed in Egypt Other News 06:55
Death toll of COVID-19 surpasses 1,000 in Brazil Other News 06:18
Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 05:37
Timeframe of new agreement on oil output may be reconsidered — Novak Oil&Gas 05:05
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 18,000: Reuters tally US 04:48
French coronavirus toll over 13,000 as nursing home deaths jump Europe 04:13
Singapore's COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000, seventh death reported Other News 03:39
Turkey imposes 2-day curfew to curb coronavirus spread Turkey 03:01
Italy extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3 - Prime Minister Europe 02:25
Algeria reports 1,761 coronavirus cases, 256 deaths Other News 01:41
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+: Kremlin Russia 00:59
Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million World 00:25
Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread US 10 April 23:54
COVID-19 death toll approaches 9,000 in UK, 73,758 cases confirmed Europe 10 April 23:28
Spread of COVID-19 in several European states slows down in past week, says WHO chief Europe 10 April 23:01
370 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 3,360 in total Arab World 10 April 22:45
4,747 new COVID-19 cases in Turkey, 2,423 patients recover, health minister says Turkey 10 April 22:21
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation Politics 10 April 22:11
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Spain amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 10 April 21:46
Iraq confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1,279 in total Other News 10 April 21:38
Implementation of agricultural projects continues in Georgia Business 10 April 20:57
Azerbaijan discloses amount of income from oil, gas export and sales in domestic market Oil&Gas 10 April 20:49
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 234 Georgia 10 April 20:40
Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad winery talks about export plans Economy 10 April 20:36
National Bank of Georgia to sign swap agreement with EBRD Finance 10 April 20:28
Review of Georgia's external debt Finance 10 April 20:04
Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company sums up financial results as of 2019 Economy 10 April 20:04
Operational Headquarters appeals to Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Russia Politics 10 April 19:48
Azerbaijan expands satellite service geography ICT 10 April 19:43
Forecast: Kazakhstan's reserves sufficient to overcome low oil prices period Oil&Gas 10 April 19:36
WHO Director-General thanks gov’t and people of Azerbaijan for contribution to SPRP Politics 10 April 19:21
Cargo forwarding decreases in Georgia Transport 10 April 19:12
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves greatly increase Finance 10 April 19:04
Azerbaijan’s insurance company announces financial results for 2019 Economy 10 April 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 65 more coronavirus cases, 58 patients recover Politics 10 April 18:41
Structure of Azerbaijani wine export changes greatly Economy 10 April 18:34
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in tourist accommodation and catering sectors in 2019 Economy 10 April 18:30
Smartphones import to Georgia increases Business 10 April 18:28
US-Chinese JV starts to supply Chevrolet cars to Uzbekistan Transport 10 April 18:21
Russia calls on G20 to join efforts with OPEC+ on oil market Russia 10 April 18:20
Azerbaijan sees industrial production growth Finance 10 April 18:19
Singapore reports 198 new coronavirus infections and seventh death Other News 10 April 18:17
EAEU allows simplification of perishable products export from Kazakhstan Business 10 April 18:17
U.S. Energy Secretary tells G20 all nations should help reduce oil surplus US 10 April 18:12
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad Winery talks increasing volume of alcohol production Business 10 April 18:08
Turkmenistan's Demiralay company opens tender to buy track superstructure Tenders 10 April 18:00
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover increases Turkey 10 April 17:59
Bulgaria to apply to join euro zone's 'waiting room' by end-April Europe 10 April 17:57
Georgia increases sugar imports Business 10 April 17:56
Azerbaijani company talks production plans for 2020 Business 10 April 17:55
Azerbaijan's GDP shows increase Finance 10 April 17:52
Opening of Armenian embassy in Tel Aviv to negatively affect regional security Politics 10 April 17:37
Turkmen state concern opens tender for construction of plant for sodium sulfate production Tenders 10 April 17:35
Azerbaijan increases road freight transportation Transport 10 April 17:21
Unemployment rate decreases in Azerbaijan Economy 10 April 17:13
Azerbaijani winemakers start production of medical alcohol, disinfectants Business 10 April 17:10
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 10 April 17:01
SOCAR reveals export volumes for 2019 Oil&Gas 10 April 17:00
National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus: More cases of coronavirus reported in Iran Iran 10 April 16:53
Turkmenistan implements plan to increase small cattle livestock Business 10 April 16:46
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to replenish working capital of country's industrial enterprises Finance 10 April 16:44
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10 April 16:41
Kazakhstan proposes Turkic Council develops ways to stimulate mutual trade & investment Business 10 April 16:40
Iran to assign 200,000 half-finished housing units Iran 10 April 16:38
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 April 16:36
SOCAR Turkey changes its petrochemical export routes Oil&Gas 10 April 16:35
Azerbaijani satellite operator launches new project ICT 10 April 16:35
