Iran announces number of commissioned enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Around 29 industrial and production enterprises have been put into operation in Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020), Trend reports citing Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

According to the report, in total, 136.5 trillion rials (about $3.21 billion) were spent on these enterprises and 3,510 people were employed.

“On June 11, with an investment of 42.8 billion rials (about $1.02 billion), three enterprises were put into operation in Iran's Razavi Khorasan and Isfahan provinces, and 970 people were employed,” the report said.

“On June 18, three enterprises were put into operation in Isfahan Province with an investment of 14 trillion rials (about $333 million) and 249 people were employed,” the report added.

Nine enterprises with an investment of 2.5 trillion rials (about $59.5 million) were put into operation on June 25, in Iran's Ardabil and Khuzestan provinces and 283 people were employed, according to the report.

“On July 9, five enterprises were commissioned in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars and Isfahan provinces. About 58.8 trillion rials (about $1.4 million) was spent on the construction of these enterprises and 1,200 people were employed,” the report noted.

According to the report, four industrial enterprises worth 8.57 trillion rials (about $204 million) were put into operation on July 15, in Iran's Gilan and Markazi provinces and 347 people were employed.

As many as 200 enterprises with a total investment of 1.7 quadrillion rials (about $4.04 billion) are expected to be commissioned in the current Iranian year (began March 20, 2020). With the commissioning of these enterprises, 40,000 people have been and will be employed.