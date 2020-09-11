Azerbaijan’s AzerGold interested in cooperation with National Academy of Sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Presently, Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC is interested in the cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in the development of new mining projects, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold company, Zakir Ibrahimov said.

Ibrahimov made the remarks at a working meeting with Director of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the National Academy of Sciences, Akif Alizade, Trend reports referring to AzerGold.

The chairman said that today there is a great need for cooperation with the Institute of Geology and Geophysics to continue successful activity in the mining industry, as well as to protect the environment from negative impact.

Ibrahimov also stressed that cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences will make a great contribution to the further expansion of the process of professional training of specialists in this sphere.

While speaking at the meeting at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Academician Alizade stressed that AzerGold CJSC is carrying out important work in the field of exploration and management of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan.

Alizade reminded about the participation of geologists-scientists of the Institute in the projects as consultants, adding that further cooperation will be mutually beneficial.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Institute of Geology and Geophysics and AzerGold CJSC in 2016.

The intellectual potential of highly qualified scientists-specialists of the Institute was used in attracting them as consultants in the development of exploration projects of the company within the cooperation.

The geological and genetic models of the country's gold deposits were developed within the cooperation. These models are widely used by geologists of the company in the development of the projects.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 11)

