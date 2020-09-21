Abu Dhabi to invest in infrastructure modernization of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

Business 21 September 2020 11:53 (UTC+04:00)
Abu Dhabi to invest in infrastructure modernization of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand
Azerbaijani president on Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations: I have negative assessment of the current state of negotiations and I think Azerbaijani people fully agree with me
Azerbaijani president on Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations: I have negative assessment of the current state of negotiations and I think Azerbaijani people fully agree with me
Azerbaijani president: Oil not an end in itself for us, it is mean for creating better life, better conditions
Azerbaijani president: Oil not an end in itself for us, it is mean for creating better life, better conditions
Azerbaijani president: In last years of Soviet Union, great injustices were committed against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani president: In last years of Soviet Union, great injustices were committed against Azerbaijan
Latest
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 12:05
Copper ores, concentrates top export items of Georgia Business 12:05
Azerbaijani president on Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations: I have negative assessment of the current state of negotiations and I think Azerbaijani people fully agree with me Politics 12:05
Azerbaijani president: Oil not an end in itself for us, it is mean for creating better life, better conditions Politics 12:00
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s North Khorasan Province revealed Business 11:59
France's import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 11:56
Azerbaijani president: In last years of Soviet Union, great injustices were committed against Azerbaijan Politics 11:54
Abu Dhabi to invest in infrastructure modernization of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Business 11:53
Czech Republic daily count of coronavirus cases drops to 985 Europe 11:52
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is in forefront of all rankings Politics 11:51
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey revealed Turkey 11:49
External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 11:47
Turkmenistan's GDP expected to grow by end of this year Finance 11:47
Azerbaijani serviceman dies martyr from another Armenian provocation Politics 11:47
Several projects to be implemented Iran's Hamadan Province Oil&Gas 11:46
Pashinyan does everything to disrupt negotiation process - Azerbaijani MP Politics 11:46
Kazakh gold extracting venture to buy petrol via tender Tenders 11:42
Turkmenistan developing national maritime strategy Turkmenistan 11:41
Azerbaijani MFA: Irresponsible, provocative actions of Armenia exacerbate situation in region Politics 11:11
Iran discloses volume of essential products available in ports Business 11:08
Georgia reports 192 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:02
Azerbaijan inks agreement to bring vaccine against COVID-19 Society 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 10:52
Russia’s Astrakhan interested in Turkmen textiles, cotton fiber and polypropylene Business 10:52
SOCAR: Number of drilling operations down due to shut-down of some onshore fields Oil&Gas 10:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 10:39
Iran's NIDC declares number of drilling rigs in use Oil&Gas 10:33
SOCAR highlights activity in ensuring environmental security Oil&Gas 10:24
Turkmenistan hopes construction of TAPI gas pipeline in Pakistan to be started soon Oil&Gas 10:21
Russia, Uzbekistan buy polyethylene in Turkmenistan Business 10:20
Iranian currency rates for September 21 Finance 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 21 Finance 10:18
Azerbaijani Economy Minister, German Ambassador discuss bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Business 10:17
Azerbaijan's import of electrical goods from Turkey increase Business 10:14
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia not interested in peaceful solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 10:14
Licensing to launch enterprises in Iran expand Finance 10:10
Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenia's current leadership unaware of responsibility Politics 10:08
IGB to boost liquidity on Bulgarian Gas Hub Balkan Oil&Gas 10:07
Georgia's MP: Azerbaijani energy resources play major role in global market Economy 10:07
CBI foreign currency reserves a priority Finance 10:05
ElectroGas Malta talks on price for LNG bought from SOCAR Trading Oil&Gas 09:59
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 21 Uzbekistan 09:51
France's Iliad bids for Polish mobile phone operator Play Europe 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
Iran`s 2 major carmakers to sell 25,000 vehicles a month Business 09:37
Iranian butter producers can meet the demand Business 09:35
Domestic mobile phone production in Iran needs support Business 09:32
Iran produces several imported auto parts domestically Business 09:21
Iran's FM and President to make speech at the UN Politics 09:18
Iran Minister of Defense inaugurates large battery production complex Business 09:17
Mazandaran Gas Company announces tender to buy upgrade package Tenders 09:11
Iran to pre-order coronavirus vaccine from an Indian company Society 09:09
Contracts to be signed to increase oil extraсtion in Iran Oil&Gas 09:03
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Uzbekistan down Business 09:02
New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland Other News 08:48
At least 8 killed as building collapsed in India western state, more feared trapped Other News 08:23
USAID aims to improve agriculture, tourism sectors in Azerbaijan Business 07:54
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 45 Kazakhstan 07:28
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:11
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:43
Third wave of COVID-19 begins in Tehran Society 06:01
France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 05:19
Magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 04:39
Israel reports 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths Israel 04:00
Suspect detained for allegedly sending ricin-tainted letter to White House US 03:21
Four killed in small plane crash in U.S. Texas US 02:39
Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 99,434 in total Arab World 02:00
Biden blasts Trump's plan to push Supreme Court nominee ahead of election US 01:15
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months Other News 00:33
Iran exploring for new oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 20 September 23:58
5.1-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey Turkey 20 September 23:41
Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister Europe 20 September 23:24
U.S. sets record with over 1 million coronavirus tests in a day US 20 September 22:53
Turkey records 1,516 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 September 22:30
Iran's North-West Railways boosts its revenues Transport 20 September 22:22
Loans to be issued to enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 20 September 22:21
11 Georgian interior ministry employees test positive for coronavirus Georgia 20 September 22:21
Weekly review of major events in transport sector of Azerbaijan Transport 20 September 22:19
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks revealed Finance 20 September 22:14
Kazakhstan considering possibility of creating several new digital products ICT 20 September 22:14
Weekly review of developments in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20 September 22:13
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 1.4 mln as death toll hits 33,818 Other News 20 September 21:39
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says Europe 20 September 21:13
22 Thai provinces hard-hit by flash floods due to tropical storm Noul Other News 20 September 20:54
Production of Iran's Esfahan Steel Company announced Business 20 September 20:24
Iran's oil exports process improved Oil&Gas 20 September 20:21
Azerbaijan's state service lists criterias for tender transparency Economy 20 September 20:21
Uzbekistan's cement import from Turkey more than halves Business 20 September 20:20
Azerbaijan's Agroleasing OJSC opens tender to purchase IT equipment Tenders 20 September 20:20
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations Nuclear Program 20 September 20:19
Kazakh industrial enterprises switching to best available technologies Business 20 September 20:17
Japan's new prime minister Suga, Trump hold first talks by phone Other News 20 September 19:58
Eurasia Review publishes article on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Politics 20 September 19:11
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 20 September 19:05
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Oil Workers Day (PHOTO) Politics 20 September 19:04
Export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus increases sixfold Business 20 September 18:28
National Iranian Steel Company reveals its production Business 20 September 18:18
International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi opens tender for repair of equipment Tenders 20 September 18:18
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 20 September 18:17
All news