Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with EAEU falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the EAEU countries amounted to $13.7 million from January through September 2020, which is 11.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

Meanwhile, exports from Kazakhstan to the EAEU made up nearly $3.82 million, having decreased by 16.5 percent year on year, the report said.

In the first nine months of this year, Kazakhstan’s imports from the EAEU countries amounted to $9.88 million, decreasing by 9.6 percent, noted the report.

The largest share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover with the EAEU countries falls on Russia - 92.3 percent, Kyrgyzstan - 4.1 percent, Belarus - 3.5 percent, and Armenia - 0.1 percent.