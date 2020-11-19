Free Trade Agreement between EU and Georgia creates new opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Free Trade Agreement between the EU and Georgia has created new opportunities for the country, however, this path is not easy and to be presented on the EU market is a challenge for Georgian companies, said President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce Giorgi Pertaia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the online conference "Opportunities offered by EU Free Trade Agreements to Georgia".

The conference was organized by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Georgia to Romania, Nikoloz Nikolozishvili, the Advisor to the President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Lazar Comanchescu, representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Georgia and the EU Delegation, and the Secretary-General of the EU-Georgia Business Council, Zviad Chumburi.

"The Chamber implements a number of projects and activities for Georgian entrepreneurs to overcome the challenges, including Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas (DCFTA) Information Centers, organizing study visits, twinning, B2B meetings and etc," said Pertaia.

