Cotton growing in Azerbaijan hits record - agriculture ministry

To date, 320,542 tons of cotton have been harvested in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, the average cotton yield has exceeded 32 centners per hectare.

“In 2020, Azerbaijan has recorded a record average cotton yield. Farmers have already harvested 320,542 tons of products in the fields despite the fact that cotton harvesting has not been fully completed, and transferred them to processing points,” the ministry said.

“This year’s harvesting figure is 25,500 tons more compared to the last year’s one. At the end of the 2019 cotton season, 295,000 tons of cotton were harvested in the country,” said the report.

“As of November 26, the average cotton yield was 32.09 centners, which is one of the highest indicators in the history of cotton growing in Azerbaijan. At present, cotton harvesting continues in the fields; by the end of the season, a further increase in both the harvest volume and the average yield is expected. The cotton harvest is planned to be completed as soon as is practicable,” the ministry said.

The development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan is supported by the state.

Under the new subsidy mechanism, cotton farmers receive a crop subsidy. For each hectare of a cotton field, the farmer is provided with a subsidy of 220 manat. The grown products, depending on the quality, are purchased at 550-650 manat ($323.5-$382.3) per ton.

