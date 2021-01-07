Azerbaijan, FAO completing dev't of co-op program for 2021-2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations together with the government of Azerbaijan, is completing the development of a new cooperation program for the period 2021-2025, FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the office, the selected priorities will be in those areas that are considered the most advanced for the country.

"This includes both agriculture, food security, fisheries and the sustainable use of natural resources. In addition, FAO will continue to work on projects launched in previous years in these areas," the FAO office noted.

The organization stated that the main goal of the FAO in Azerbaijan is to ensure the country's food security, reduce dependence on imports of agricultural products, stimulate exports, as well as more efficient use of natural resources.

Summing up the results of the five-year projects of the current Partnership Program, which ends in 2020, the office noted that within the framework of this program, most of the goals were achieved.

In November 2016, the FAO and the government of Azerbaijan signed the Partnership Program for 2016-2020.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The office of the organization has been operating in the country since 2007.

