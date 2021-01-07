Azerbaijan temporarily lifts restrictions on import of goods from abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Carrier companies can bring goods to Azerbaijan that are stored in foreign warehouses, and there are no restrictions in this regard, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC).

According to the data, appropriate measures are currently being taken to eliminate technical problems that have arisen in the Smart Customs application and on the e.customs.gov.az portal.

In the near future, in the process of declaring, the problems will be eliminated, noted the SCC.

The committee also said that until the problems are eliminated, the carrier companies can bring goods that are stored in foreign warehouses to the country, in this regard, there are no restrictions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the Rules for preferential and simplified transportation of goods by individuals across the customs border, produced or not intended for commercial purposes.

In accordance with the amendments, the total cost of goods delivered within 30 days to the customs border of Azerbaijan through international parcels or other shipping companies in the name of the same individual has been reduced from $1,000 to $300.