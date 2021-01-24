Cobalt becomes most produced car in Uzbekistan last year

Cobalt has become the most produced car in Uzbekistan last year. The next places were taken by Nexia T-250 and Damas, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The State Statistics Committee has provided information on cars produced in January-December 2020.

According to the report, in 2020, UzAuto Motors produced 79,908 units of Cobalt cars, making it top production. Also, 66,402 units of Nexia T-250, 51,692 units of Damas, 50,052 units of Lacetti-Gentra and 23,003 units of Spark cars rolled off the line.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan is planning to diversify its car market by entering into cooperation with foreign producers on the production of new car models in the territory of the country. It is envisaged in the Investment Program for 2021-2023.