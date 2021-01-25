Negotiations to be held on issue of tomato supply from Azerbaijan to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance initiated negotiations with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency on Jan.26, Trend reports on Jan.25 referring to the service.

The parties will discuss the situation related to the supply of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Earlier the federal service has revealed new cases of detecting tomato moth (Tuta absoluta (Povolny), which is a quarantine object for the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states.

The pest was detected on products of 5 Azerbaijani enterprises, supplies of which to Russia were allowed on the basis of the conducted phytosanitary monitoring results.

