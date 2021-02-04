Poland eyes opening showroom with samples of Uzbek textile products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Poland plans in 2021 to open a showroom on GD International textile wholesale market in Warsaw with samples of Uzbek textile products, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Warsaw, Poland.

According to the information service of the Uztekstilprom association with reference to the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Poland Bakhrom Babayev, the export of domestic products to Poland in 2020 amounted to $62.7 million, which is 54 percent more compared to 2019.

It is noted that the main export items from Uzbekistan to Poland in 2020 were textile products and ready-made clothing (about 60 percent).

The ambassador noted that the interest of Polish textile companies in Uzbek products is steadily growing even in the face of increasing world prices for cotton products - threads, yarn, materials, linen, finished textile products.

Only in 2020, with the assistance of the diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan two textile trading houses from Parvoz Humo Ravnak Trans LLC under Haj Tex Sp. z o.o. brand and FE Daewoo Bukhara Tex under Daewoo Comsco brand were opened in Lodz, the center of the textile industry of Poland.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, Poland entered the top nine largest consumers of textile products from Uzbekistan in 2020.

The Committee reports that last year Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $1.9 billion to 70 foreign countries, which is 295.3 million more compared to 2019.

It is noted that the main export of textile products from Uzbekistan falls on Russia - $655.5 million, China - $438.2 million, Kyrgyzstan - $,283.9 million, Turkey - $206.1 million, Poland - $43.4 million, Kazakhstan - $42.3 million, Tajikistan - $34.7 million, Ukraine - $33.1 million and Iran - $26.4 million.

