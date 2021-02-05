Turkmenistan announces number of initiatives to expand its partnership with ESCAP

Business 5 February 2021 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan announces number of initiatives to expand its partnership with ESCAP
Moscow-Ankara co-op on Karabakh issue not long-term policy element - Russian Security Council
Moscow-Ankara co-op on Karabakh issue not long-term policy element - Russian Security Council
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh
Latest
Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises continue (VIDEO) Politics 14:07
Bank BTB’s liabilities to Central Bank of Azerbaijan down in 2020 Finance 14:05
Turkmenistan reveals production statistics on construction works for 2020 Construction 13:58
Uzbekistan eyes doubling share of digital services in GDP ICT 13:58
Azerbaijan's defense solutions against cyber threats can be considered reliable ICT 13:56
Uzbekistan to set up national center for knowledge and innovation in agriculture Uzbekistan 13:55
Azerbaijan imports less plastic products in 2020 Business 13:55
Stone paper plant launched in test mode in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 13:54
Azerbaijan's CBA reveals share of 2020 bank deposits in national currency Finance 13:39
Georgia, Norway note importance of tapping into full potential of economic co-op Business 13:23
New Azerbaijan Party protests against European People's Party Politics 13:22
Sub-artesian wells commissioned in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 13:22
Azerbaijani MoD shares video of Jabrayil district’s Soltanly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:47
Turkmenistan announces number of initiatives to expand its partnership with ESCAP Business 12:45
Several injured after gas explosion in southern Germany Europe 12:33
Georgia, Hungary talk resuming regular international flights between countries Business 12:32
Kazakhstan unveils concept of agriculture dev't project till 2026 Business 12:32
Georgia reports 538 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.5 Georgia 12:29
Turkmenistan, UAE sign number of memorandums of understanding Business 12:24
Russia lifts restrictions on apple supplies from several Azerbaijani enterprises Business 12:14
Uzbekistan attracts S.Korean specialists to get tech assistance in textile enterprises Business 12:09
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports to Belarus soar Business 11:46
SOCAR Trading adopts J.P. Morgan’s Real-Time Reporting Solution Oil&Gas 11:42
North Macedonia strives for getting access to Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 11:37
Uzbekistan reveals measures to organize activities of Termez International Trade Center Uzbekistan 11:29
Prices on Azerbaijani oil slightly down Finance 11:29
Azernews newspaper publishes article on gas agreement between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Politics 11:28
Azerbaijan reveals amount of compensation paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 11:28
Uzbekistan’s number of individuals using remote banking services increases Uzbekistan 11:22
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum terminates relationship agreement with its shareholder Business 11:16
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria: linear pipe manufacture & delivery status Oil&Gas 11:15
IGB to change financial conditions under Contract for engineering, procurement Oil&Gas 11:15
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan continue to decrease Finance 11:14
Progress on IGB engineering, procurement & construction Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekneftegaz introducing digital technologies in hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 11:13
ADB implements Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program in Georgia Business 11:12
IGB reports delay compared to originally agreed deadline for completion Oil&Gas 10:52
Croatia boosts petroleum gas imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10:51
Kazakhstan’s national postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 10:38
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy paints Tenders 10:31
Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla Other News 10:16
Total oil production from ACG since start reveals Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan increases imports from Germany amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:15
Shah Deniz gas & condensate output since commencement disclosed Oil&Gas 10:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.5 Finance 10:15
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 5 Uzbekistan 10:06
Detailed engineering works on Azeri Central East platform substantially complete Oil&Gas 10:04
Baku Metro talks possible resumption of passenger traffic Society 09:51
Oil prices rise to highest in a year on U.S. growth optimism, crude supply restraint Oil&Gas 09:51
Infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's liberated areas to speed up non-oil industry's growth Business 09:50
Equinor clarifies info about closure of its offices in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:47
Portugal’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan down Oil&Gas 09:40
Kazakh company talks gas transportation system development priorities Business 09:22
Import of poultry meat to Azerbaijan from India, Wales, and Germany limited Economy 09:17
ADA University in partnership with University of Kent, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and British Council launch second year of Creating Enterprise: Business Start-up Journey-Azerbaijan/UK project Society 09:17
Russian Airlines to make special flights on Moscow-Baku-Moscow route Transport 09:15
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency takes measures to remove restrictions on import of apples to Russia Business 09:14
Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit in six years Finance 08:58
Turkey’s Baykar to mass produce Akıncı UCAV soon Turkey 08:29
Iran supporting ceasefire in Afghanistan - Envoy Politics 08:19
Persons with disabilities to benefit from UN Optional Protocol Georgia 08:13
Kazakhstan reports 1,186 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:10
Patron of Myanmar's National League for Democracy arrested Other News 07:38
Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA Business 07:15
Investment in Spain's real estate sector expected to grow 15 pct in 2021 Finance 07:03
IFC to boost microinsurance safety nets for Indonesia's most vulnerable amid COVID-19 Finance 06:21
Belarus, China sign agreement on municipal housing construction in Belarus Construction 05:37
Switzerland increases import of Azerbaijani products during 2020 Business 05:15
Alaska Airlines offers int'l passengers app for required COVID-19 documents Transport 04:42
Israeli researchers develop method to diagnose diseases with simple blood test Israel 03:56
400 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast - UN Other News 03:02
Biden ends U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen, says war 'has to end' US 02:18
Over 464,000 COVID-19 cases documented worldwide in past 24 hours World 01:24
Turkey registers more than 7 900 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:37
Uzbekistan, India working on bilateral investment treaty Business 00:11
New engineering machinery and equipment delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 4 February 23:59
McKinsey to pay $600 million to settle with U.S. states over opioid crisis role Finance 4 February 23:19
Meeting of heads of diplomatic missions to be held in Azerbaijan Politics 4 February 22:35
Kyrgyzstan, Turkey stress need to strengthen bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 4 February 22:20
In-class studies to resume in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi from February 15 Georgia 4 February 22:16
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment from Russia arrives in Iran Iran 4 February 22:13
Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrate high professionalism in Winter Exercise-2021 (PHOTO/VİDEO) Turkey 4 February 22:02
U.S. factory orders beat expectations in December Economy 4 February 21:37
Growth in currency sales at Azerbaijani auctions in January stipulated by short-term surge in household demand - Gazprombank Finance 4 February 21:32
Azerbaijani soldier killed during explosion in Aghdam district Politics 4 February 20:56
Christian monuments of Nagorno-Karabakh region destroyed by Armenians - PHOTO FACTS Politics 4 February 20:55
Azerbaijan issues postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of outstanding scientist Azerbaijan 4 February 19:49
Plan for restoration and development of water sector complexes in liberated lands submitted to Azerbaijani government Economy 4 February 19:38
Turkey sending own demining machines to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 4 February 19:13
London-seated tribunal issued third arbitral award in favor of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 4 February 19:11
Azerbaijan's agency announces length of tunnels on future Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO) Economy 4 February 19:11
Georgian Adjara Group, Green Energy company plan to arrange solar power station Oil&Gas 4 February 18:47
Georgia remains important investment country for EFSE for already decade Business 4 February 18:46
EFSE keenly interested in potential for Georgian technological innovations Business 4 February 18:46
Azerbaijani Express Bank’s total assets down as of 2020 Finance 4 February 18:46
AZAL lists persons who can visit Azerbaijan during COVID-19 besides country's citizens Society 4 February 18:45
Global passenger air traffic heavily drops in 2020 Transport 4 February 18:10
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches multi-lot tender on dismantling services Tenders 4 February 18:10
Number of Uzbek districts to grow reproductive rice seeds Uzbekistan 4 February 18:03
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev Politics 4 February 17:54
All news