German companies eye 'green economy' dev't projects in Kazakhstan

German companies considering the prospects for the development of the "green economy" in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan’s government.

The topic was discussed during the online meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and the heads of German companies. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in development of the "green economy", decarbonization, processing of raw materials, and the hydrogen economy.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of more than 80 leading German companies, including Siemens Energy, Linde, Deutsche Bahn, Remondis, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, SAP, Goldbeck Solar, and others.

During the online meeting, heads of leading German companies paid special attention to the prospects for the development of the "green economy" in general, the potential of bilateral cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects.

