Azerbaijan completes preliminary inventorization of property in several liberated settlements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Preliminary inventorizing of property in 124 settlements of 9 districts of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation, has completed, the country’s Economy Ministry Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports on Mar.15.

According to Jabbarov, the inventorisation work continues in 11 liberated settlements.

The work will be further carried out in other liberated settlements after the provision of safe access to them, he added.

Earlier, the minister stated that the economic potential of the lands liberated from the occupation (during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), the new geopolitical reality, global reconstruction plans in Karabakh, and the opening of transport links in the region will give impetus to economic growth in 2021 and will contribute to the development of employment in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni