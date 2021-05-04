Georgia focuses on several economy areas at ADB meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili took part in Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Khutsishvili was among the speakers at the ADB’s seminar Cooperation for a Resilient Future.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Japan and the Ministers of Finance of the Philippines and India attended the event.

As reported, at the meeting Khutsishvili focused on several directions, vital for the rapid development in the post-pandemic period. In particular, the digital economy, human capital and international economic cooperation.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank is taking place online May 3-5.

