Gold price declines in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, except platinum and palladium, reduced in Azerbaijan on May 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold declined by 11.8915 manat or $6.99 (0.39 percent) and made up 3,029.4255 manat or $1,782.01 per ounce.
The price of silver lowered by 0.3786 manat or 22 cents (0.83 percent) and amounted to 45.1413 manat ($26.55).
The price of platinum went up by 8.789 manat or $5.17 (0.42 percent) and equaled to 2,107.864 manat ($1,239.92).
The price of palladium rose by 33.32 manat or $19.6 (0.66 percent) and stood at 5,097.042 manat ($2,998.26).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 97.8095 manat or $57.53 (3.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.9821 manat or $1.75 (7.1 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 47.634 manat or $28.02 per ounce (2.3 percent), while palladium increased by 568.786 manat or $334.58 (12.6 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8565 manat or $86.97 (4.9 percent), silver grew by 20.0004 manat or $11.76 (79.6 percent), platinum spiked by 803.131 manat or $472.43 (61.6 percent), and palladium surged by 1,925.4795 manat or $1,132.63 (60.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 5, 2021
|
3,029.4255
|
45.1413
|
2,107.864
|
5,097.042
|
May 4, 2021
|
3,041.317
|
45.5199
|
2,099.075
|
5,063.722
|
Apr. 5, 2021
|
2,931.463
|
42.1592
|
2,060.23
|
4,528.256
|
May 5, 2020
|
2,887.569
|
25.1409
|
1,304.733
|
3,171.5625
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
-11.8915
|
-0.3786
|
8.7890
|
33.3200
|
in %
|
-0.39
|
-0.83
|
0.42
|
0.66
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
97.9625
|
2.9821
|
47.6340
|
568.7860
|
in %
|
3.3
|
7.1
|
2.3
|
12.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
141.8565
|
20.0004
|
803.131
|
1,925.4795
|
in %
|
4.9
|
79.6
|
61.6
|
60.7
---
