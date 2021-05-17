President of Russia’s Tatarstan arrives in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

President of Russia’s Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the president of Tatarstan.

Within the framework of the visit, a bilateral meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is planned, as well as negotiations in an expanded format.

Turkmenistan and Tatarstan cooperate in such areas as oil exploration, oil production, gas transportation, automobile, aircraft and shipbuilding, energy, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicine, construction, agriculture, innovation, and information technology.

As earlier Taliya Minullina, Head of Tatarstan Investment Development Agency told Trend, Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan increased the volume of trade despite the coronavirus pandemic.

She noted that the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan amounted to more than $66 million in 1H2020, which is almost twice as much as in the same period last year.

