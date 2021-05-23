Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city

Business 23 May 2021 18:54 (UTC+04:00)
Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement
Main agreement in nuclear discussions reached – Iranian president
Main agreement in nuclear discussions reached – Iranian president
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Business 18:54
Israeli imports from China up 37.5 pct in first 4 months Economy 18:31
Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners in group exercises of World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition (PHOTO) Society 18:03
Russia takes first place in group exercises at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:49
Iran’s GTC declares volume of wheat to be purchased in Markazi Province Business 17:43
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund to allocate funds to buy IT and office equipment Finance 17:41
Iran’s IMIDRO unveils amount of money spent to fight coronavirus Business 17:40
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 17:39
Number of payment terminals decreased in Uzbekistan Finance 17:39
IATA urges countries to mitigate border crossing rules in short and medium term prospects Transport 17:39
Internet to be free of charge in Iran – Minister ICT 17:37
Duo from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:37
Russian representative wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:37
Baku awards winners of competitions in individual program for men and among mixed pairs (PHOTO) Society 17:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17:35
Russian athlete takes gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:29
We hope that Russia , US will continue to play big importance to our country - President Aliyev Politics 17:25
Baku holds awarding ceremony of winners in individual program for women and among trios (PHOTO) Society 17:20
Trio from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions in Baku Society 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 23 Society 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 219 more COVID-19 cases, 717 recoveries Society 16:53
China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April Oil&Gas 16:02
Baku holds awards ceremony of winners and prize-winners in aerobic dance program of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15:17
Russian gymnasts grab gold in aerobic dance program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15:17
Uzbekistan using Russian technologies for introducing digital labeling Uzbekistan 15:10
Iran's NIDC discloses number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 15:09
Group of gymnasts from Russia ranks first at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 15:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction Finance 14:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 14:47
Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition continue performing in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:45
Winners and prize-winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:45
Russian athlete grabs gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 14:42
Mixed pair of gymnasts from Romania grab gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 14:42
Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale Turkey 14:42
Georgia reports 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, 20 deaths Georgia 14:37
Scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city – terrifying, Former US ambassador says Politics 14:31
Inflation rate in Iran grows Finance 14:30
Iran declares data of balance of bank loans Finance 14:29
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:26
Turkmenistan sees increase in volume of exports to Kazakhstan Business 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 14:01
Winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in individual program and trios awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:00
Trio from Russia took first place at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 14:00
Azerbaijani athlete won bronze at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:56
Final day of World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:35
Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna Other News 12:19
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zallar village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Society 11:27
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about gas sector Oil&Gas 10:30
Turkey's Yapi Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan Finance 10:11
Uzbekistan eyes purchasing equipment from Dutch manufacturer Uzbekistan 09:26
Volume of rapeseed to be purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 09:25
Ukraine's share in total exports of Azerbaijan increases y-o-y Business 09:24
Command-staff exercises continue in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 09:23
Lava reaches Goma airport in DR Congo after volcanic eruption, residents urged to evacuate Other News 09:22
Parliament Speaker: Main message from Brussels is Georgia in EU Georgia 08:38
Kazakhstan reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:34
Kazakhstan's revenues from passenger transport by road skyrocket Transport 08:01
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 9,000, 5,178,648 in total Turkey 07:49
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China Other News 07:16
Argentina begins strict lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19 Other News 06:04
IS militants killed in airdrop operation in eastern Iraq Arab World 05:16
16 dead during mountain marathon in China's Gansu Other News 04:10
Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Europe 03:17
Qatar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 215,160 in total Arab World 02:44
UN Security Council welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Gaza World 02:04
Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money World 01:18
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 mln as outbreak worsens Other News 00:27
Uzbekneftegaz to supply aviation kerosene produced at GTL plant local and int’l air transportation Oil&Gas 22 May 23:59
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss increase in regular flights Kyrgyzstan 22 May 23:16
Uzbekistan, Pakistan consider further steps for implementation of Trans-Afghan railway project Transport 22 May 22:46
Iran, Japan call for development of legal & judicial ties Iran 22 May 22:28
Impression from Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku is wonderful - Ukrainian athlete Society 22 May 22:05
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to host web-discussions on impact of COVID-19 on education Society 22 May 21:20
Very pleasant atmosphere reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - gymnast from Moldova Society 22 May 20:46
UK records another 2,694 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Europe 22 May 20:16
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 10.32 bln Uzbekistan 22 May 19:29
Iran lauches production of high-value products for gas sector Oil&Gas 22 May 19:09
Baku names finalists, performing in aerobic dance, at World Competitions Society 22 May 18:32
Finalists, performing in mixed pairs, at Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition disclosed Society 22 May 18:31
Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku spacious, beautiful - Russian athlete Society 22 May 18:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 23 Oil&Gas 22 May 18:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jabrayil's Mashanli village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 22 May 18:31
Very glad to reach final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition - Azerbaijani athlete Society 22 May 17:30
Azerbaijani team reaches final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 22 May 17:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 22 Society 22 May 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 352 more COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries Society 22 May 16:51
Phone conversation held between presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus Politics 22 May 16:34
World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku perfectly organized - Indonesian athlete Society 22 May 16:29
Armenia again understands principles of int'l law in its own way - MFA Politics 22 May 16:23
Highlights of second day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 22 May 16:05
Ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam testify to violence against humanity - US Caspian Policy Center Politics 22 May 16:05
Finalists named among 15-17-year-old athletes at Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition in Baku Society 22 May 16:04
Reconstruction work underway in center of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 22 May 16:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 22 May 16:03
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 22 May 16:02
Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank on May 26-27 US 22 May 14:51
German cyber security chief fears hackers could target hospitals Europe 22 May 14:48
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region Europe 22 May 14:46
US delegates see consequences of Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 May 14:21
India remains greatest rising power despite Covid-19 tragedy: Report Other News 22 May 14:19
All news