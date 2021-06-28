Georgia and Ireland set up business council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Georgia and Ireland have set up a Business Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, in the near future, the Council members plan to make a study visit to Georgia to deepen bilateral contacts and develop specific projects.

The Georgian Embassy in Ireland organized an inaugural conference of the business councils of both countries.

The conference was opened by Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland, Minister of Entrepreneurship, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, Deputy Minister of Economy Irakli Nadareishvili and Georgian Ambassador to Ireland Georgy Zurabashvili.

Among the participants in the discussion was the Irish Ambassador to Georgia Martina Finn, who welcomed the conference participants. Also at the online conference the regional director of Enterprise Ireland Conor Fachspoke about the benefits of doing business in Georgia and the South Caucasus region.

The conference was attended by about 90 participants and visitors, which testifies to the growing business interests of Georgia and Ireland.

