Georgia sees increase in revenues from exported wine

Revenues from wine exports in Georgia reached $125 million in July 2021, which is 9 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports via the National Wine Agency.

The amount of exported wine has also increased by 12 percent.

The dynamics of export growth in the strategic markets of Georgian wine is maintained: Poland - 28 percent (3.26 million bottles), China - 7 percent (3.14 million bottles), the US - 26 percent (565,876 bottles), Germany - 18 percent (439,042 bottles) and the UK - 85 percent (395,082 bottles).

This year, the growth is significant in countries such as: Canada - 93 percent (189,562 bottles), Sweden - 60 percent (66,772 bottles), Czech Republic - 589 percent (95,406 bottles), Kazakhstan - 35 percent (2.1 million bottles), Israel - 78 percent (299,067 bottles), Azerbaijan - 41 percent (133,391 bottles), Turkey - 436 percent (77,226 bottles), Ukraine - 15 percent (6.40 million bottles), Russia - 9 percent(33 million bottles), Mongolia - 261 percent (266,250 bottles).

The top five Georgian wine exporting countries are: Russia, Ukraine, Poland, China and Kazakhstan.

Some 337 companies exported different quantity of wine from Georgia.

In addition, during the reporting period, 18.6 million bottles of brandy were exported, which is 17 percent more than the same period in 2020. Revenues from brandy exports reached $34.5 million (up 6.4 percent).

Some 421,000 bottles (0.5 l) of Chacha were exported, the export growth was 63 percent. Revenues from Chacha exports reached $1.1 million. The growth, compared to the same period last year, amounted 57 percent.

Exports of wine, brandy, Chacha, brandy spirits and brandy on tap amounted to $202.4 million in revenue, up 14 percent from the same period last year.

