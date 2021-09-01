Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 01

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat) revealed data on main export products to Russia from January through July 2021, Trend reports via the Geostat.

Georgia exported 25,414 tons of wine to Russia for a total amount of $71.6 million from January through July 2021.

Georgia exported 60,994 tons of ferroalloys worth $83.9 million to Russia. Over the same period last year, 57,495 tons of ferroalloys totaling $57.6 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

Meanwhile, 64,262 tons of natural, mineral and aerated waters worth $36.4 million were exported from Georgia to Russia.

Georgia exported 4,300 tons of alcoholic beverages in the amount of $18.4 million to Russia.

In the reporting period of 2020, the export of alcoholic beverages from Georgia to Russia amounted to 3,515 tons, totaling $16.7 million.

Georgia exported 14,708 tons of apricots, cherries, peaches, plums and sloes, fresh to Russia in a total amount of $16.7 million in the reporting period.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $322.6 million to the Russian market, which is 14.2 percent of total exports.

Russian exported products worth $545.3 million to the Georgian market, which is 10.5 percent of total imports to Georgia.

