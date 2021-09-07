Geostat unveils export statistics from Georgia to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Exports from Georgia to Russia increased by 40.4 percent to $322,686, while imports from Russia to Georgia increased by 15.1 percent to $545,317, Trend reports with reference to the report of the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

Russia is Georgia's second-largest trading partner in both exports and imports. Its share in the total export of Georgia is 14.2 percent, and in the total import - 10.5 percent.

According to statistics, exports from Georgia to Russia increased mainly due to ferroalloys, wine, mineral and freshwater, alcoholic beverages, as well as fruits: apricots, cherries and cherries, peaches, plums, and blackthorns.

The percentage change in exports of these products from January through July 2021 compared to exports for the same period last year is as follows:

Ferroalloys - an increase of 45.7 percent (in 2020 - $57,700, in 2021 - $84,000);

Natural grape wines - an increase of 14.5 percent (in 2020 - $62,600, in 2021 - $71,700);

Mineral and fresh waters - an increase of 57 percent (in 2020 - $23,200, in 2021 - $36,400);

Alcoholic beverages - an increase of 10 percent (in 2020 - $16,700, in 2021 - $18,500);

Apricots, cherries and cherries, peaches, plums and blackthorns - an increase of 46.5 percent (in 2020 - $11,400, in 2021 - $16,800).

Imports of petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons from Russia to Georgia increased by 165.4 percent, and imports of sunflower oil and imports of telephones increased by 37.6 percent - by 43 percent. At the same time, imports of oil and oil products, as well as wheat and meslin decreased. Import of other goods in the amount of $324,600 increased by 12 percent.

