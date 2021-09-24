Georgia's exports of knitwear to Turkey up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 1,409 tons of knitted goods to Turkey for a total amount of $44.5 million from January through August 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

From January through August last year, 877.4 tons of knitted goods totaling $22.1 million were exported from Georgia to Turkey.

Georgia exported 764.1 tons of men's or boys' clothes to Turkey for a total amount of $19 million.

In turn, in the reporting period, Georgia imported 1,250 tons of textile, including dress patterns from Turkey for a total amount of $29 million.

In 8 months last year, 850.3 tons of textile, including dress patterns were imported by Georgia from Turkey for a total of $19.4 million.

From January through August 2021, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $1.07 billion. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $211.4 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.28 billion million, which is 14.8 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356