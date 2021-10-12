Iran eyes to finalize new co-op agreement with Russia - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 12

Trend:

Iran Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson expressed hope to finalize the new treaty of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia in the coming months, which is in line with the 25-year-old Iran-China strategic plan, Trend reports.

The treaty, officially known as "Treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation," was signed on March 22, 2001 for 10 years, and has already been "automatically" extended twice for 5-year periods, MFA spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a press conference.

The comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two sides has created a legal framework that is still ongoing, he said adding that in recent years there has been a need to upgrade the agreement in order to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that the initial agreement have been reached during the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran.