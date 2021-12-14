Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Istanbul to start working in full soon, minister says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Turkey’s Istanbul city will start to work fully soon, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Dec. 14 during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.
The minister said that the activity of the Turkish businessmen in Azerbaijan today will give a bigger impetus to the economic relations between the two countries.
Jabbarov reminded that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey reached $3.5 billion from January through October 2021.
"We plan to bring the bilateral trade turnover up to $15 billion in 2023," the minister said.
