Kazakhstan Stock Exchange to resume trading on currency market from Jan. 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has informed that trades in foreign currencies on the KASE currency market will be resumed from January 12, Trend reports referring to KASE.

Trading on the stock and foreign exchange markets will be held from January 12 till January 14, 2022 in the following way:

Trading in securities on the stock market will be held from 11:30 to 15:30 (GMT +6);

Trading in foreign currencies on the foreign exchange market - from 10:15 till 15:00 (GMT +6);

The first clearing session will be held from 13:00 till 14:30 (GMT +6), the second clearing session from 15:30 till 17:00 (GMT +6) on the stock market;

The final clearing session will be held from 15:00 till 17:00 (GMT +6) in the foreign exchange market.

Proceeding from the results of each clearing session, the settlements will be made on the corresponding exchange transactions.