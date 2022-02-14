Presidential election campaign starts in Turkmenistan

Business 14 February 2022 09:41 (UTC+04:00)
Presidential election campaign starts in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan's Central Election Commission has announced that the nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position will start on February 14, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Earlier President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the CEC of Turkmenistan to start the preparations for holding early presidential elections. Snap presidential elections will be held in Turkmenistan on March 12.

Back in February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov said that road to public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The president intends to keep his position as chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan's National Council, which he was elected to after the establishment of a bicameral parliament in 2020.

