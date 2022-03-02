Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province soar
Latest
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format energy minister of Romania and special envoy of President of Romania (PHOTO/VIDEO)