Business Materials 6 December 2022 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani company talks addressing citizen appeals via online public oversight platform

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. About 70 percent of appeals registered on the online public oversight platform (www.enezaret.az) from September through November 2022 in Azerbaijan were addressed, representative of Azerbaijan’s MG Consulting LLC Hamlet Babayev said on December 6, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a round table event on the results of work under the online public oversight platform project in Baku.

The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road and infrastructure, renovation etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.

