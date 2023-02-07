Azerbaijan launches IT training program for young people from regions (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis and Coordination of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4SIM) jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the "StrategEast" enterprise today launches the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project, Tamerlan Taghiyev, Executive Director of the center, told reporters, Trend reports.

"At the initial stage, the project plans to offer free IT training for young people (19-30 years old) from the regions of Azerbaijan, including the cities of Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Shirvan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (part of Azerbaijan). Candidates chosen from among the program's successful young people will be given jobs in foreign companies while remaining in our country," he said.

According to him, the training will be conducted online for 11 months by international experts in computer science, programming, business analysis, and other disciplines.