PASHA Bank has no plans to open new branches abroad - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank doesn't plan to open new branches abroad, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

According to him, the bank is working to create synergy between the head office of PASHA Bank and branches in Georgia and Türkiye.

"We are actively working to create close contact and synergy between the head office of PASHA Bank and branches in Georgia and Türkiye. This will enable us to achieve better performance both in Azerbaijan and in the countries where we have branches," he added.

